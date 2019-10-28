Arts & Entertainment

Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger among the thousands forced to evacuate due to Getty Fire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lebron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among the thousands of residents who had to evacuate their homes early Monday morning due to the Getty Fire.

The Getty Fire was threatening some of the Southland's ritziest neighborhoods like Brentwood, and flames were burning amid dangerous red-flag fire conditions.

According to Lebron James' tweet, his family was able to find a safe place to stay after driving around looking for hotel rooms. But he started searching around 5 a.m.



Schwarzenegger evacuated at 3:30 a.m. and encouraged others that live nearby to do the same.



Eight fires have been destroyed so far. Click here for the latest details on the Getty Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbrentwoodlos angeles countycelebrityevacuationfireweatherfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Fwy., destroys multiple homes
Getty Fire Evacuation Map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Armenian gang involved in shootout at North Hollywood store: LAPD
Santa Ana winds to get even stronger this week
Students evacuate hilltop campus after Getty Fire breaks out
Getty Fire burns in West Los Angeles: PHOTOS
Show More
Nearly 16K SCE customers without power, over 250K under consideration
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Brush fire breaks out along 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Tick Fire: All evac orders lifted ahead of more strong winds
More TOP STORIES News