Lebron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger among the thousands forced to evacuate due to Getty Fire

The Getty Fire was threatening some of the Southland's ritziest neighborhoods like Brentwood, and flames were burning amid dangerous red-flag fire conditions.
According to Lebron James' tweet, his family was able to find a safe place to stay after driving around looking for hotel rooms. But he started searching around 5 a.m.
Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019
Schwarzenegger evacuated at 3:30 a.m. and encouraged others that live nearby to do the same.
We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019
