Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez dies at 81

Héctor Suárez became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians throughout Latin America. His family announced his death Tuesday.

Héctor Suárez, 1938-2020, rest in peace. (John Parra/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez has died at the age of 81. His son Héctor Suárez Gomís announced the news Tuesday morning on social media.

"With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family asks you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope you can respect our mourning," stated Suárez Gomís.

Suárez was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Mexico City, Mexico. He became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians. He was perhaps best known for his parts in "National Mechanics" in 1972, "Las fuerzas vivas" in 1975, and "El mil usos" in 1983.



The Suárez family is asking the public and media to respect the family's privacy as they grieve their loss.

"For us, we're losing the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media," stated Suárez Gomís.

In 2015, the comedian was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent several surgeries to treat the disease.

In one of his last tweets, Suárez posted a TikTok video he made with his son, "Keeping up with the times."

His family did not announce a cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicomexicocelebrityactorcomediancelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
El Monte police accused of excessive force in multi-million-dollar suit
Houston police chief to President Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
Show More
10-year-old boy missing from Pasadena
Minn. files civil rights charge against police in Floyd death
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
LIVE: Houstonians march in support of George Floyd's family
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
More TOP STORIES News