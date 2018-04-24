ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation offers $20 tickets for some of its biggest summer concerts

Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs in concert during their "This House Is Not for Sale Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

ABC7.com staff
Live Nation is offering the chance to see some of music's biggest acts for just $20.

The $20 tickets will go on sale starting April 30 at 8 a.m. through May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time as part of Live Nation's "National Concert Week." The deal does not include ticket delivery and print-at-home fees.

Fans will be able to choose from more than 2,000 Live Nation shows from across the music spectrum, including country, hip-hop, rock and pop.

Participating music artists in the $20 ticket offer include Bon Jovi, Brad Paisley, Maroon 5, Shakira and more.

Also included in the set is former vice president Joe Biden's speaking tour and the "Game of Thrones Live Experience."

Visit NCW.LiveNation.com to see the full list of participating artists and for more details on purchasing tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicmusic newsLive Nationconcert
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News