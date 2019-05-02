Arts & Entertainment

Lucy Liu star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lucy Liu saw her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Liu is being honored for her work in the television field, including long-time starring roles in "Elementary" and "Ally McBeal."

Liu is only the second Asian American actress to receive a star on the Walk of Fame; hers is placed next to that of the first woman honored, the pioneering Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong.

"I was lucky that trailblazers like Anna May Wong and Bruce Lee came before me. If my body of work somehow helped bridge the gap between the stereotypical roles first given to anime and mainstream success today, I'm thrilled to have been part of that process," Liu said.

It was a "Charlie's Angels" reunion as part of the unveiling ceremony, with fellow angels Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, plus Demi Moore, cheering for Liu's success.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrityactorhollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News