Lucy Liu star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lucy Liu saw her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Liu is being honored for her work in the television field, including long-time starring roles in "Elementary" and "Ally McBeal."Liu is only the second Asian American actress to receive a star on the Walk of Fame; hers is placed next to that of the first woman honored, the pioneering Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong."I was lucky that trailblazers like Anna May Wong and Bruce Lee came before me. If my body of work somehow helped bridge the gap between the stereotypical roles first given to anime and mainstream success today, I'm thrilled to have been part of that process," Liu said.It was a "Charlie's Angels" reunion as part of the unveiling ceremony, with fellow angels Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, plus Demi Moore, cheering for Liu's success.