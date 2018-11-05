ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, Los Angeles County coroner says

EMBED </>More Videos

Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Coroner's officials on Monday released the cause of death of the rapper Mac Miller, who died in September at his home in Studio City.

The 26-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, "died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

McCormick was found unresponsive Sept. 7 at his home in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

MORE: Ariana Grande calls late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller 'sweetest soul'
EMBED More News Videos

Ariana Grande posted a tribute Friday to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after the hip-hop star's death.


The Pittsburgh native was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.

His music, which often examined his depression and drug use, won him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Performers at a tribute concert for him last week included Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment911 callrapperhip-hopcelebrity deathsfamous deathmusic newsStudio CityLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mac Miller's autopsy finished, cause of death not determined yet
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
Freddie Mercury fans flock to Hollywood to celebrate singer's legacy
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Costa Mesa fire captain dies after being struck by DUI suspect
Exclusive poll looks at fate of Prop 6, Prop 8
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student receives support
Newsom, Cox in last-minute push for votes in CA governor's race
Prop. 6 proponents to hold drawing for free gas cards Monday
World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives
1 struck by gunfire in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
Show More
VIDEO: Street racers take over Compton intersection
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash after wedding
Special-needs kids celebrate equestrian fun at Hansen Dam
LA County sees long lines at early-voting sites
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
More News