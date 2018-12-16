'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4794998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mary Poppins is known for traveling by umbrella, and it seemed particularly appropriate for the premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in rainy SoCal Thursday night.

In sit-down interviews, the director and cast of "Marry Poppins Returns" dished about the film's multi-generational appeal."Mary Poppins Returns" marks the return of the beloved nanny to the big screen for the first time in more than 50-years.In the film, the no-nonsense nanny pays a visit to the kids she once cared for: Michael and Jane Banks. They're all grown up now, and they need Mary's help to save the family home.Director Rob Marshall said the film serves as both nostalgia -- for those familiar with the original movie -- and something new for the kids who will watch Mary Poppins for the first time."I honestly feel it's for everyone. It's certainly for me and our generation, my generation, to relive sort of that hope and beauty of musicals from then, "Sound of Music," "My Fair Lady," "Oliver," all of those that mean so much to me. Of course, "Mary Poppins," so it's the nostalgia of that, but I also feel it's for a younger generation, a new generation to discover it the way I discovered it as a kid," he said.As for the actors who play Michael and Jane Banks, they said their hope is to deliver the magic to children watching, just as they experienced it.Emily Blunt, who plays the fantastical nanny, said she's already received positive feedback from young viewers of the new film."This one kid came up to me, and she goes, 'Where's your umbrella?' Like she thought I didn't understand why I wasn't still her, you know, and it's so moving and sweet...I think I do believe that this is sort of a universally adored film by people of all ages, and a true movie that families can go see.""Mary Poppins Returns" is in theatres everywhere Dec. 19.