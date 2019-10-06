Arts & Entertainment

Massive explosion at March Air Reserve Base all for new Fox show

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive explosion sent flames shooting into the sky Friday night at March Air Reserve Base for the filming of a new television show produced by Twentieth Century Fox.

The big boom could be heard for miles around March Air Reserve Base.

The base sent out multiple tweets warning residents to expect emergency vehicles, special effects, smoke and a simulated explosion.

"Twentieth Century Fox TV is filming scenes for new series in Perris CA near Harvill Ave & Rider St between 6 p.m. (Oct. 3) & 7 a.m. (Oct 4). Emergency vehicles, special effects, smoke & a simulated explosion are part of scenes," the base tweeted.

"The filming in Perris CA by Twentieth Century Fox will include a loud explosion tonight, Oct 4, between approximately 9:45 and 10:15 p.m."





Some people even showed up with lawn chairs to take in the free show.

The name of the new Fox show was not disclosed.
