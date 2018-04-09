'Mean Girls' musical opens on Broadway

From the big screen to the stage, Mean Girls is now open on Broadway.Tina Fey wrote the 2004 movie, and she also came up with the script for the musical. Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, composed the music.The Broadway version sticks pretty close to the movie, but Fey said the songs add a lot. "The core message is the same but I think nothing pulls it out like singing," Fey said.And social media in 2004 wasn't what it is today, so the musical is updated to be a bit more 2018-friendly.Mean Girls opened Sunday night in New York.