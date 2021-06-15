Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Mexican band Los Bukis reunites in LA for 1st tour in 25 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mexican band Los Bukis reunites in LA after 25 years

Los Bukis became a massive hit in Mexico and across much of Latin America beginning in the 1970s. Their love songs still play on Spanish-language radio, and the band -- which formed in Monterrey, Mexico -- remains a household name for generations of many immigrant families in the US..

After 25 years, the band -- including lead vocalist, composer, and living legend Marco Antonio Solis -- are back together in what he described as an inspiration from reflecting during the pandemic

"The times we've been through are what inspired me. Inspired me to make this decision," said Solis. "Not with the mind, but with the heart."

For the first time, all seven band members will be on stage together for a limited concert series kicking off in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium where they made the announcement.

Each one of the musicians thanked God and their fans, "Like Marco said, they've never forgotten us. They keep supporting our music," said Roberto Guadarrama.

"Before anything, I want to thank God who gave us the talent, who gave us such a prolific composer," said Eusebio "El Chivo" Cortez.

They described their reunion as magical and say they will be playing their greatest hits come August, beginning in Los Angeles, then making stops in Chicago and Arlington, Texas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countybandmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M to celebrate reopening
California reopens today - what changes?
SoCal nonprofits benefiting from MacKenzie Scott donations
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated
3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
Ex-CA Rep. Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot
Show More
More than 30 pelicans mutilated on OC coast
Judge rules Harvey Weinstein be transferred to LA to face sex charges
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
More evidence suggests COVID was in US by Christmas 2019
LA Metro ridership currently around half of pre-pandemic levels
More TOP STORIES News