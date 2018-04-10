ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Fishman of 'Roseanne' passing on lessons learned as child actor

Michael Fishman grew up before our eyes on "Roseanne" and now plays a dad on the show's revival. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Roseanne" returned to the television world two weeks ago and drew monster ratings.

The show has already been picked up for another season.

Michael Fishman, who plays Roseanne's son D.J., says he's not surprised at all by the positive fan reaction.

The now 36-year-old actor had no reservations about reuniting with his TV family. Even though he was just six years old when he first started playing the role of D.J. Conner, he says his time on the hit sitcom shaped his adult life - all for the good.

"My transition through life has been aided by the show and all the people who took a real interest in me," said Fishman. "I was lucky. They shared all their skills and I learned how to fail; learned how to be embarrassed; learned how to overcome all those things."

"We literally have 30 years of experience, interaction and history, and the audience has all that time with us, we don't have to explain things. For me, I didn't ever see it as a risk. I talk to fans via social media, I knew there was a passion for the show, this is a really special dynamic family group, and I felt like I don't know how that could go wrong."

Fishman's TV alter ego is now a father to 8 year old Mary, played by actress Jayden Rey. He says it's important for him to share his own positive experiences as a young actor with the next "Roseanne" generation.

"Being a dad on TV is a unique opportunity," said Fishman. "It's something I'm really embracing, I love Jayden Rey, and she's a wonderful young lady. For me, I had a great experience, I really want to set the foundation for a great experience for her, that's a real priority to me."

"Roseanne" airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
