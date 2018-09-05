New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

Marvel fans have to wait until next year to see Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and the eponymous superhero in, but they got an exciting glimpse with new images released Wednesday.The costume for the Oscar-winning actress was revealed on the cover Entertainment Weekly.The film will be the first female-led superhero movie in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's a reference to Larson's character during the credit scene ofwhen Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is seen sending a message with Captain Marvel's insignia. The film, though, likely won't reveal much about what happens after the events of, as it's set in the '90s.The magazine also shared 10 new images, including a look at a younger Fury and at Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who is one of Danvers' oldest friends.