Arts & Entertainment

Robert Forster, Oscar-nominated actor for role in 'Jackie Brown,' dies at 78 after battle with cancer

FILE: Robert Forster attends the 18th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Monday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Robert Forster, the actor who garnered an Academy Award nomination for his work in the film "Jackie Brown", died at his Los Angeles home Friday following a short battle with brain cancer, according to his publicist. He was 78.

Forster cultivated an extensive credit list of over 100 appearances in feature films over his decades-long career. His latest, "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," was released on Netflix on the same day of his passing.

The actor is best known for his roles in the films "Medium Cool" and "Delta Force," as well as the reboot of the TV series "Twin Peaks."

Forster is survived by four children, four grandchildren and his longtime partner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countycelebritycelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly Saddleridge Fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for Saddleridge Fire
Video shows trash truck that ignited deadly Calimesa fire
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road and school closures
'I just wanted to get out of there': Saddleridge evacuee describes fleeing fire
Porter Ranch residents recount losing home: Firefighters 'did their best'
FEMA providing funds to help fight Saddleridge Fire
Show More
SoCal fires disaster relief
Fire burning in LA's El Sereno neighborhood
Saddleridge Fire: Porter Ranch family watches home go up in flames
Man suffers heart attack while trying to battle Saddleridge Fire
Saddleridge Fire: Drivers stuck in Santa Clarita traffic overnight
More TOP STORIES News