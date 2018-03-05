HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --"The Shape of Water," which led with 13 nominations at Sunday's 90th Academy Awards, has won the best picture Oscar.
The love story between a mute woman and a mysterious, scaled creature beat the other two major contenders for the night's top honor: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Get Out."
Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won the best actress and best actor awards.
Oldman and McDormand's win were also no surprise, as both were favorites in the leading actors category.
Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time tackling some of the controversial issues facing Hollywood this year.
The awards show, hosted by Kimmel for the second year in a row, comes as the Time's Up and #MeToo movements are taking center stage. Gender equality is a hot topic at the event.
But first in his opening monologue, Kimmel addressed last year's fiasco when the name of the wrong film was announced as Best Picture winner.
"This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away," Kimmel jokingly advised winners. "Give us a minute."
Kimmel also talked about the sexual harassment scandals enveloping Hollywood, with Harvey Weinstein one of just many examples of bad behavior.
He noted that the punishment for Weinstein - including being kicked out of the academy and essentially exiled from Hollywood - was long overdue.
"We can't let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example," he said.
"And the truth is if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time in every other place they go."
The first Oscar of the night was awarded in the Best Supporting Actor category to Sam Rockwell for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."
Retired Lakers great Kobe Bryant won in the Animated Short Film category for "Dear Basketball," the film he wrote that was directed by Glen Keane, with a score by John Williams.
Among other notable winners were Guillermo del Toro, Best Director for "The Shape of Water," Allison Janney for Best Supporting Actress for "I, Tonya" and Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
"The greatest thing that art does, and that our industry does, is erase the lines in the sand," said del Toro.
"Get Out" won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, and Pixar's "Coco" won for Best Animated Feature.
Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the Oscars stage to present the Best Picture award after the envelope snafu last year.
"It's so nice seeing you again," said Beatty with a grin.
This time, the correct winning film was announced, and "The Shape of Water" cast and crew thanked the public.