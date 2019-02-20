OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsgamescontestsmoviesmovie newsABC
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Enter for chance win tickets to "LIVE's After Oscar Show"!
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Family and learning events worth seeking out in Huntington Beach this week
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
UC Santa Cruz student allegedly designed app to sell drugs
Bicyclist dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Koreatown
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Eyewitness This: Free med school tuition, SoCal megastorm, Yosemite's 'firefall'
Show More
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights, blames mechanics' union
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Pomona man arrested, charged with murder in 1990 Inglewood cold case
More News