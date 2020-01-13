Oscars 2020: Hollywood reacts to nomination announcements

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

LOS ANGELES -- The 2020 Oscar nominations are in and A-list stars like Cynthia Erivo, Martin Scorsese and Florence Pugh are already celebrating the honor of being recognized by the Academy."I didn't expect to be quite as emotional as I was when I heard the news. To be acknowledged by your peers is just the best thing. I am so grateful to them. I am thrilled too for my fellow pope Anthony Hopkins. We had such a good time together. We both thrived on Anthony McCarten's superb script and the inspirational direction of Fernando Meirelles. Huge thanks for the support of Netflix and Tracey Seaward and everyone who worked on the production of this very special film.""I'm honored that our work on 'The Irishman' has been honored by the Academy with these nominations. We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us.""To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'.""!!! I'm just so thrilled that our 'Little Women' has been recognized by the Academy. Greta made something so special that I'm just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my Academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart.""'Joker' began as an idea, an experiment really--could we take an 'indie approach' to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we're seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message." Florence Pugh posted two pictures of herself on Instagram: One shows her on the phone, and the other shows her screaming in excitement.