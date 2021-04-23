Oscars 2021: From theme to ceremony location, producers flip traditions for 93rd Academy Awards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10526299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Academy Awards ceremony has been more of the same for half a century now: the faces and their films may change, but not the format -- until now.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Preparations are in full swing for Oscar Sunday, and producers for the event say they had to flip traditions upside down to pull off this year's ceremony.The first major change comes with a new theme: "Bring your movie love." The three producers for this year's show say they want the audience to watch the 93rd Academy Awards with fresh eyes, an open heart and an affection for movie making.Hollywood is looking for film lovers to get excited about returning to movie theaters. To do that, producers picked an entirely new venue to host this year's awards: downtown Los Angeles' Union Station -- a location that has been featured in over 150 films."'Bring your movie love' is about community coming together for the love of cinema," said producer Jesse Collins."My movie love can run the gamut from an international film to a Marvel film and everything in between," said Sher. "I think what we're saying is leave your cynicism at the door come in remembering what it is to gather and debate what your favorite scenes were, or the lines you quote or the outfits you wore because of the movies that you loved."Nominees were highly encouraged to safely attend this year's festivities. Producers want winners to give in-person acceptance speeches in hopes of preventing issues with Zoom connections.One thing that won't change this year is the length of the show, which is still set for three hours.