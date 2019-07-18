Arts & Entertainment

Paul McCartney adapting 'It's a Wonderful Life' in his first stage musical

Paul McCartney is writing a musical and it's not about the Beatles.

He's writing an adaptation of one of the world's most famous films, "It's a Wonderful Life," reported CNN.

The musician confirmed the career first Thursday.

All the music and lyrics will be his creation.

According to his website, he was approached by the producer three years ago, so the project has been a well-kept secret.

McCartney, a multiple Grammy award winning artist, calls the project "interesting and fun."

The "It's a Wonderful Life" musical debuts in late 2020.
