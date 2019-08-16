Arts & Entertainment

Peter Fonda dead at 79 - star of 'Easy Rider,' 'Ulee's Gold' had lung cancer, family says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Peter Fonda, a member of one of Hollywood's most iconic families who was best known for the 1960s counterculture classic "Easy Rider," has died at age 79, his publicist has confirmed.

Fonda helped to write and produce the 1969 biker film and starred in it with Dennis Hopper. It instantly became a lasting symbol of the 1960s counterculture.

He was the son of acting legend Henry Fonda, the younger brother of Jane Fonda and father of Bridget Fonda.

His family says Fonda died Friday morning at 11:05 a.m. at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family members. They said the cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

"In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy," the family said in a statement released by their publicist.

"And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.

In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."

In addition to "Easy Rider" Fonda was in dozens of films and television shows over a career spanning some six decades. He received renewed critical acclaim for his work on "Ulee's Gold" in 1997, earning an Academy Award nomination for his role as a Florida beekeeper trying to save family members from drug abuse.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesmovieshollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Hossein Nayeri found guilty in OC kidnap-torture case
LAUSD: Record graduation rate set in 2019, still room to improve
Video: Girls work together to reach window at El Monte burger joint
Woman tied up by armed men in West Covina home invasion
Suspected burglar wears boxers on head during break-in
Gunfire erupts at 3rd Street Promenade; suspect in custody
Show More
Banana-killing fungus may cause shortage of fruit, increase in prices
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Migrant kids separated at border faced abuse in foster homes
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello reopens after month-long closure
More TOP STORIES News