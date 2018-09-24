ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Petition calls for removal of Bill Cosby's star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

A campaign to remove Bill Cosby's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame is gaining momentum.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
On Monday, the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable plans to deliver a petition with hundreds of signatures asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the 81-year-old comedian's star.

Earlier this month, the star was vandalized with the words "serial rapist" written across it.

The Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the iconic Walk of Fame, has never removed a star.

Meanwhile, Cosby's sentencing hearing opened Monday with a debate over whether he should be declared a "sexually violent predator," a designation that would make him subject to mandatory lifetime counseling and community notification of his whereabouts.

Cosby, who faces up to 30 years in prison for drugging and molesting a Temple University women's basketball administrator in 2004, fought the prosecution's effort to classify him as a predator under state law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
