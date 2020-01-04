Arts & Entertainment

Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires

Devastated by the deadly wildfires in Australia, American pop singer Pink says she is pledging a donation of $500,000 to battle the blaze.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," the pop star tweeted Saturday. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."



The Australian wildfire has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.

The wildfire, raging since September, is expected to continue on for several months as the hot weather continues.

This week, at least 445 homes were destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast and dozens were burned in Victoria. Ten deaths have been confirmed in the two states this week, and Victoria authorities also said 28 people are missing. Fires are also burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliabrush firewildfiredonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-war protesters rally in DTLA after US airstrike kills Iranian general
Pilot dead after small plane crashes near 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Mother, adult son shot in Pomona after he tries to prevent robbery
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
What Americans should know about US airstrike
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
People across CA standing in line at DMV to get Real ID
Show More
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at DTLA restaurant
Man found fatally shot inside U-Haul truck in Moorpark
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
More TOP STORIES News