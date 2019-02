Things we'd like to announce today:



Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. When 2018's best and brightest films are honored on Feb. 24, superstars will be taking the stage to perform songs from the movies.Queen announced on Monday they would be performing with Adam Lambert. The band was profiled in the movie. While not up for Best Original Song, the film has five nominations including Best Picture.Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year due to time constraints, the Academy has confirmed that all five songs will be performed during the ceremony. According to a Variety report , a 90-second excerpt will be performed from each song.In addition to the song nominees, the Oscars announced that Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic would be paying tribute to those we lost in 2018 with a performance during the In Memoriam segment.Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely or confirmed performers.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZAMovie:Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer HudsonThe Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Emily BluntThe Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but initially did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included. Bette Midler confirmed a week before the show that she would perform the song during the telecast.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley CooperThe Academy confirmed that, as in the movie, the song would be a duet between the co-stars.Movie:Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie WatsonThe Academy also confirmed this performance on Twitter, saying that songwriters Gillian Welch and David Rawlings would be performing it.