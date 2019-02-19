OSCARS

Oscars performers 2019: Queen, Adam Lambert, Lady Gaga, Bette Midler to take the stage

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. Details are beginning to emerge about who will perform during the ceremony. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Get ready for some Oscar-nominated music. When 2018's best and brightest films are honored on Feb. 24, superstars will be taking the stage to perform songs from the movies.

Queen announced on Monday they would be performing with Adam Lambert. The band was profiled in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody. While not up for Best Original Song, the film has five nominations including Best Picture.


Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year due to time constraints, the Academy has confirmed that all five songs will be performed during the ceremony. According to a Variety report, a 90-second excerpt will be performed from each song.

RELATED: Everything to know about 2019 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

In addition to the song nominees, the Oscars announced that Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic would be paying tribute to those we lost in 2018 with a performance during the In Memoriam segment.

RELATED: Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018

Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely or confirmed performers.

"All The Stars"


Movie: Black Panther

Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"I'll Fight"



Movie: RBG

Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer Hudson

The Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.

"The Place Where the Lost Things Go"



Movie: Mary Poppins Returns

Who performs the song for the movie? Emily Blunt

The Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but initially did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included. Bette Midler confirmed a week before the show that she would perform the song during the telecast.

"Shallow"



Movie: A Star Is Born

Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

The Academy confirmed that, as in the movie, the song would be a duet between the co-stars.

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"


Movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson

The Academy also confirmed this performance on Twitter, saying that songwriters Gillian Welch and David Rawlings would be performing it.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awards
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
NoHo students, teacher nominated for Oscar
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' Colton brings the final 7 women to his hometown
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Family mourns father of 4 killed in Whittier pursuit crash
Porter Ranch shooting: 3 people found dead inside home
Sen. Warren speaks in Glendale, proposes plan for universal childcare
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
16 people rescued from SeaWorld gondolas
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
Show More
OC Uber driver says passengers used anti-Muslim slurs during ride
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
'Jeopardy' holding All-Star team tournament
Fitbits help track success of spinal procedure
Video shows El Monte sex assault attempt
More News