OSCARS

Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

EMBED </>More Videos

Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

LOS ANGELES --
Rami Malek had difficult moments making "Bohemian Rhapsody," but he has an Oscar to show for it.

Malek, receiving the best actor trophy Sunday for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, called it a "monumental moment." He thanked members of the band in attendance.

"I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," Malek said. "Thank you, Queen, thank you, guys, for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt."

Malek speculated about what he would have made of the honor as a child.

"I think his curly-haired mind would have been blown," he said. "That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out."

He lauded "Bohemian Rhapsody" for telling the story of a gay man and an immigrant who lived his life as "unapologetically himself." Mercury, who was born in Zanzibar to parents from India, moved to England with his family as a teenager.

Malek noted that he himself is the son of immigrants, from Egypt, and a first-generation American. He gave a shout-out to his mother - "I love you, lady" - and regretted that his father was not alive.

"My dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now," he said.

Rami Malek stumbles while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.



Malek had a brief fall from the heights of his best-actor Oscar victory, but he recovered in time to deliver emotional remarks on how much it meant to him to win his award.

The actor was checked by medical personnel after he took a tumble inside the auditorium shortly after winning. He appeared fine when he came backstage to answer reporters' questions.

"The fact that I have this in my hand right now is beyond my expectation that myself or perhaps my family ever could have had," he said, clutching his Oscar backstage.

Malek, who was best known for his award-winning role as a disturbed hacker in TV's "Mr. Robot," was the front-runner coming into the Oscars, having collected an armful of awards including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild trophies.

He has spoken, briefly but publicly, about the difficulty of working with director Bryan Singer before Singer was fired from "Bohemian Rhapsody." It was "not pleasant, not pleasant at all," he said earlier this month at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Singer's firing came amidst sexual abuse allegations against the director, which he has categorically denied and weren't cited as the reason for his being dropped from the film.

The other nominees in the category were Christian Bale for "Vice"; Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"; Willem Dafoe with "At Eternity's Gate" and Viggo Mortensen in "Green Book.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward shows
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
Women win record number of Oscars; See 2019's Oscars firsts
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Women win record number of Oscars; See 2019's Oscars firsts
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
Allergy patients seeing more symptoms in wet winter
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Women win record number of Oscars; See 2019's Oscars firsts
Show More
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
OC couple hired PI to monitor son now accused of killing them
LA caravan brings supplies to refugees in Tijuana
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
More News