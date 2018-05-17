ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Mac Miller was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the SUV he was driving slammed into a pole in Studio City and he allegedly fled the scene. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rapper Mac Miller was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Thursday morning after the SUV he was driving slammed into a power pole in Studio City and he allegedly fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Brookdale and Fryman roads, where the white Mercedes-Benz toppled the pole upon impact.

According to Los Angeles police, officers conducted a search of the area after the driver fled the scene. A passenger remained at the crash site and did not appear to be seriously injured, according to new footage.

The 26-year-old Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was located and taken into custody. It was unclear if he was hurt in the incident.

Miller and pop Ariana Grande broke up earlier this month. Grande on Thursday tweeted simply: "pls take care of yourself."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperhip-hopDUIdui crashhit and runlapdlos angeles police departmentStudio CityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News