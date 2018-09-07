ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, authorities said.

No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After the initial impact occurred within the West Hollywood city limits, a white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, the police spokesperson said, adding that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
