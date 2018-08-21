A plane carrying rapper Post Malone made a safe emergency landing in New York after two tires were blown during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.An airport source said the pilot took off around 10:50 a.m. after the jet's two front tires were blown. The pilot realized what happened and began circling the airport.Sources said 16 people are on board. The aircraft is a Gulfstream IV, a jet flown mainly for private and business use.A spokesperson confirmed the plane was carrying Post Malone, who had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Posts to social media showed Post Malone boarding the plane at Teterboro."i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f--- you. but not today," Malone tweeted after landing.The aircraft was initially heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.The plane was expected to land at Teterboro around 12:20 p.m. but was diverted to Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York, where it eventually made a safe emergency landing. The plane spent more than an hour circling over Connecticut.