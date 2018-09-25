ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Flamin' Hot Cheetos to blame for hospital trip, rapper Lil Xan says

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Lil Xan says he went to hospital for Flamin' Hot Cheetos

A rising rapper known for his hot rhymes wasn't able to take the heat from a simple bag of snacks.

Rapper Lil Xan posted a video on Instagram to his 5 million followers on Monday, chronicling a recent trip to the hospital.

Showing off his hospital bracelet, the rapper from Redlands whose real name is Diego Leanos said in the video that Flamin' Hot Cheetos did him in.

RELATED: Teen had to have gallbladder removed, possibly due to Hot Cheetos

"I just want everybody to know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs. But I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos," Xan said through chuckles. "And it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood. So we good."

Xan seemingly didn't let the Cheetos ruin his mood as he excitedly told his fans he's still heading on the road for a tour coming soon.

"Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug," Xan stated in his video caption.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthospitalrappersnackssnack foodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 begins on a high note
CUTE PHOTOS: Babies recreate Mickey's most iconic looks
'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere in October
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ICE: DTLA murder suspect had been deported 6 times
Lakers hold first practice with LeBron
Macadamia nuts under recall due to possible E. coli
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Man busted with cart of pot at Metro station
Police: DTLA suspect linked to 3 murders, 4 assaults
Hidden camera found in RPV city hall restroom
Show More
Beverly Hills High School taking suicide prevention to new level
Construction to begin for OC's 1st streetcar
Incumbent Rohrabacher faces tough challenge from Democrat Rouda
Body found between 2 train cars in Torrance
Ontario officer wounded in Vegas shooting is back on the job
More News