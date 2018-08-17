ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Young Thug arrested while celebrating birthday, album release at Dave and Buster's in Hollywood

The rapper known as Young Thug was arrested while celebrating his 27th birthday and the release of his latest album at a Dave and Buster's in Hollywood. (AP)

The rapper known as Young Thug was arrested early Friday morning while celebrating his 27th birthday and the release of his latest album at a Dave and Buster's in Hollywood, authorities said.

The hip-hop artist remained in custody hours after he and several other people were detained around midnight at the Hollywood and Highland Center, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The charge against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was not immediately disclosed.

Before the Thursday night event, Young Thug had tweeted about the "Private + Invite Only" party to mark the release of the new album "Slime Language."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
