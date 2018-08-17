Rapper @youngthug was arrested early Friday in Hollywood at his 27th birthday party @DaveandBusters - we’re told he’ll be released shortly from the Metropolitan Detention Center downtown. Live report at 6am @ABC7 #youngthug pic.twitter.com/ticUpd8hDI — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) August 17, 2018

Dave & Busters Tonight in LA | Private + Invite Only 🐍 #SlimeLanguage #SlimeandBusters pic.twitter.com/yqMDt63Boj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 17, 2018

The rapper known as Young Thug was arrested early Friday morning while celebrating his 27th birthday and the release of his latest album at a Dave and Buster's in Hollywood, authorities said.The hip-hop artist remained in custody hours after he and several other people were detained around midnight at the Hollywood and Highland Center, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The charge against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was not immediately disclosed.Before the Thursday night event, Young Thug had tweeted about the "Private + Invite Only" party to mark the release of the new album "Slime Language."