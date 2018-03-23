ROSEANNE

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman jumped at chance for show reunion

Roseanne Barr returns to the sitcom world with the same talented cast and penchant for political humor. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The original cast members all returned for the revival of "Roseanne" and said from the very first table read, they were able to step right back into their characters and feel right at home back in "Lanford."

And to loyal fans who may wonder, "Wasn't Dan dead?" And, "What about the two Beckys?" All will be explained!

The reunion is thanks to Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene. She first asked her television dad John Goodman if he'd be interested in revisiting their roles. "I said I'd do it in a heartbeat," said Goodman.

"So she called me, she said, 'He's into it, are you?'" said Roseanne Barr. "And I said if he's into it, I'm totally into it."

With the talented original cast back on set, the writers knew they could throw any storyline at them.

"Well everybody's such a great actor, and so funny, and you know, you wanna make sure everybody gets their chance to shine," said Roseanne. "I love to watch what John's gonna do, what Laurie's gonna do, what the others, everybody!"

The series has been off the air for 20 years, but it will still tackle real-life issues, including politics.

"The politics are that of a people, not trapped in the working class, it's doing what they're doing for a living, and it's become increasingly harder," said Goodman. "That's where we're at, that's where we've always been, that's the essential politics of the show."

Roseanne has one simple message for viewers. "I just hope they enjoy it and have some real good laughs," said Roseanne. "Remember laughter's just a great healer."

"Roseanne" debuts with a one-hour special on Tuesday, March 27, on ABC7.
