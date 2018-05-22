ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA

EMBED </>More Videos

Bishop Michael Curry has been "feeling to the love" from newfound fans following his stirring sermon at the royal wedding. (GMA)

While the world watched the royal matrimony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry became a star after his stirring 14-minute sermon during the ceremony.

Curry, who was born in Chicago and currently based out of New York, is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the U.S.

He told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that he was aware of the gravitas of the moment being the first black preacher at a British royal wedding along with Markle, being an American and biracial daughter of an African-American, marrying into the royal family.

"It brought different nationalities, different ethnicities, different religious traditions, people of all stripes and types, people of different political persuasions," he said.

Curry was in disbelief when he was asked to preach at the royal wedding. He joked that he thought it was April Fools' Day when his staff told him.

Since the wedding Curry has been "feeling to the love" from newfound fans, taking selfies with the flight crew on his way back from London and being portrayed on Saturday Night Live.

He had a chance to briefly meet Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after the wedding, describing the new royal couple as "kind and gracious."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News