OSCARS

Who is coming to the Oscars 2019? List of presenters includes Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson are among the celebrities who will present awards at the Oscars this year. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Oscars are fast approaching, and we're learning more about which stars to expect at the star-studded event.

Some A-list celebrities who will be presenting at Hollywood's biggest night of the year include music superstars, past Oscar winners and actors with big films coming out soon. Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson (AKA Captain Marvel) were among the first batch of presenters, which was announced Monday.

RELATED: New Captain Marvel trailer released during the Super Bowl

Here are the presenters we know about so far. Check back for more as they're announced.

Awkwafina
Daniel Craig
Chris Evans
Tina Fey
Whoopi Goldberg
Brie Larson
Jennifer Lopez
Amy Poehler
Maya Rudolph
Amandla Stenberg
Charlize Theron
Tessa Thompson
Constance Wu

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awards
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
Another round of rain douses SoCal Monday
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Video shows suspect push teen onto Red Line tracks in DTLA
LA man was only person arrested in Boston post-Super Bowl revelry
Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
WB 210 shut down for hours due to crash in Glendora
Show More
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
More News