Shania Twain to perform medley of greatest hits during 2019 American Music Awards

Shania Twain poses for a portrait at her Manhattan hotel, Friday, June 14, 2019, in New York. (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Reigning queen of country pop Shania Twain will hit the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Twain's performance, announced Monday, will be her first at the American Music Awards since 2003. It will come just days before she kicks off her "Shania Twain 'Let's Go!' The Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6.

The top-selling female country music artist in history, Twain has won five Grammys and five American Music Awards and has sold more than 90 million albums since her 1993 debut. "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" are among her biggest hits, but it's not yet clear exactly which songs will be included in the medley.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Thomas Rhett were previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
