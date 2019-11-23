Arts & Entertainment

Take a sneak peak at the new Tomorrowland entrance in Disneyland to be completed in 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Visitors of Disneyland Resort may have noticed some areas have been closed off as a number of enhancements are currently underway.

The latest of these efforts include a new entrance for Tomorrowland in Disneyland. The new look will be completed in 2020 but new renderings are giving Disney fans a sneak peak.

The new entrance will feature wider pathways to improve access for guests, flanked with Space Age-inspired spires that are an homage to past Tomorrowland entrances.

"Tomorrowland has always represented a feeling of optimism. (Imagineer) John Hench originally designed the land with this notion of being wide open to innovative ideas and technology. When we started looking at the different Tomorrowland entrances through the years, both the 1955 and 1967 versions had a very optimistic appeal which resonated with us," said Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine in a statement.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
20-year-old man, dog killed in Santa Ana shooting
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Latin superstar Juanes celebrates new album in Hollywood
Sherman Oaks boy raises funds to build school in birthplace of Vietnam
Show More
5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown
Autism study: New research identifies gender differences
LAX officials urge passengers to plan ahead during holiday travel rush
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing at LAX
Brentwood school thanks firefighters who battled Getty Fire
More TOP STORIES News