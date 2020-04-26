Laurel Canyon musicians put on neighborhood porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6127866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kennedy Givens livestreams her singing performances from her Costa Mesa front yard during coronavirus pandemic.

LAUREL CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many are turning to music to provide some much needed relief during the coronavirus pandemic.From DJs hosting social media dance parties to virtual sing-alongs, many are finding creative ways to connect with others while, of course, apart. While they can't play at public venues, a group of musicians in Laurel Canyon have found a way to still do what they love while lifting neighborhood spirit.On Saturday evenings, the musicians set up porch concerts for all residents to step outside and enjoy.Bill Bonk, a former professional musician and music teacher, his 13-year-old daughter and 14-year-old neighbor have taken it upon themselves to play music in front of a physically distanced audience standing in a quiet neighborhood street.As a musician, Bonk says it's been frustrating to stay home and away from crowds to perform for."We're all dying to play and this is a way to do it in a safe way and I think the canyon is all about being together... and since we have to be apart, we're trying to be together, but still be apart," he said.Residents in the neighborhood say the makeshift concerts have given them something to look forward to during these unique times."We're all staying at home and isolating, so for us to be able to come out and just be on the street and still keep our distance, but to enjoy a little bit of music, is really exciting," said Marieke Boorman.In Hollywood, DJ Shammy Dee has taken his show to the rooftop of his apartment building.Inspired by online videos of people playing music from balconies all over the world, he says he wants to bring his neighborhood together and spread joy with music.