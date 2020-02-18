Popular '90s character 'Sonic the Hedgehog' lands best opening weekend ever for a video game movie

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog" made quite a "boom" at the holiday weekend box office. The film earned a three-day opening weekend of $58 million, the best showing ever for a movie based on a video game. "Sonic's" projected four-day gross is $70 million; much higher than anticipated."Sonic The Hedgehog" tells the story of a cute creature from another planet who comes to live on Earth. But an evil genius, played by Jim Carrey, knows he's here and will stop at nothing to capture him. Sonic may be the speediest hedgehog in the world but will that be enough to avoid doom? He gets some unlikely help from a small town lawman, played by James Marsden."Sonic's like a little 12 year old hyperactive, innocent boy who's excited about seeing the world and wanting--desperately wanting friendship and connection," said Marsden. "Since it's hybrid of live action and animation, you know, Sonic obviously wasn't there when I'm acting opposite him. The computer artists do all of that. So it's a piece of tape on a tripod or a tennis ball or a little crudely made blue stuffed animal and, you know, it could be anything, really."Ben Schwartz is the voice of Sonic. He was very familiar with the video game; but says even if you're not, this movie offers a perfect introduction to what Sonic represents."This could be the way that a lot of people's kids are introduced to Sonic for the very first time," said Schwartz.When producers were trying to get this movie made, they did a test but they needed someone to voice Sonic--with no guarantees."So I did it as a favor, just because I love the character," said Schwartz. "And after we sold it to Paramount, who was amazing along the entire ride, everybody fell in love with the way that I played Sonic enough where I go to be Sonic. It was crazy!"