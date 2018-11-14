ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stan Lee, Banksy items featured at auction

Hundreds of iconic celebrity items are taking center stage in Beverly Hills. Julien's Auction is hosting the Icons & Idols: Hollywood & Street and Contemporary Art auctions.


The Hollywood portion of the two-day auction features iconic items designed by Bob Mackie and worn by Cher, Carol Burnett, Tina Turner and more. Items once owned by actress Sharon Tate will go under the gavel.

Screen icon Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Raven Black Ford Thunderbird is hitting the auction block, as are several of her personal items. The art portion of the auction will feature works from street artist Banksy, Keith Haring and more. A rare collection of works by Stan Lee will gain extra attention following the recent death of the comic book legend.

The street and contemporary art auction will take place on Wednesday. The Hollywood portion of the auction will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
4 can't-miss culinary events in Los Angeles this week
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds lose strength
Explosion reported at Tustin home
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Woolsey Fire: Drone interference reported during firefight
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Cody Coffman honored
MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Sierra Fire: Wind-driven blaze burns 147 acres in Rialto
Show More
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
More News