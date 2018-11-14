Stan Lee, Banksy items featured at auction

Hundreds of iconic celebrity items are taking center stage in Beverly Hills. Julien's Auction is hosting the Icons & Idols: Hollywood & Street and Contemporary Art auctions.
The Hollywood portion of the two-day auction features iconic items designed by Bob Mackie and worn by Cher, Carol Burnett, Tina Turner and more. Items once owned by actress Sharon Tate will go under the gavel.
Screen icon Marilyn Monroe's 1956 Raven Black Ford Thunderbird is hitting the auction block, as are several of her personal items. The art portion of the auction will feature works from street artist Banksy, Keith Haring and more. A rare collection of works by Stan Lee will gain extra attention following the recent death of the comic book legend.
The street and contemporary art auction will take place on Wednesday. The Hollywood portion of the auction will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
entertainment
entertainment