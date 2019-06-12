Arts & Entertainment

'Toy Story 4' premiere: Stars hit red carpet in Hollywood

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It started in 1995, almost a quarter century ago - and the "Toy Story" franchise is still going strong. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen revisit their classic characters of "Woody" and "Buzz Lightyear" for "Toy Story 4." And both actors know the series of films has captured the imagination of people of all ages.

"It's humbling. It's literally humbling," said Allen.

"We're now onto our fifth or sixth generation of moviegoers," said Hanks. "You go right back to where you were and what was important and you get to discover all these years later."

"Toy Story 4" takes Woody and the gang on a new adventure involving friendship, loyalty and doing the right thing. It also introduces us to some new toy characters, including Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key and Keanu Reeves.

"The producers, they had such a wonderful character and when they explained the story it sounded amazing so it was really fun to play Duke Caboom," said Reeves.

"Toy Story 4" will be in theaters beginning June 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviepixardisney
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News