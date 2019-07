WESTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Legendary musician Stevie Wonder surprised diners in Westwood with an impromptu performance over the weekend.He was having dinner at Skylight Gardens when he decided to join guitarist Nelson Cade III on stage.Cade wrote on Instagram " So when opportunity comes knocking, you do your best to keep it together. He just wanted to play with me, so we played. I played with a legend."Wonder ended up jamming for more than half an hour, then taking pictures with fans.