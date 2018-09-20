ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Suge Knight takes plea deal after running over man with truck in Compton in 2015

Suge Knight pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge for running over a man with a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Compton hamburger stand.

Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge for running over a man with a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Compton hamburger stand.

Knight, 53, ran down 55-year-old Terry Carter and also struck and injured Cle "Bone" Sloan in the parking lot of Tam's Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. Carter was killed, and Sloan was seriously injured.

The fatal confrontation, which was captured on dramatic surveillance video, occurred near a filming scene for the movie "Straight Outta Compton," the origin story of the rap group N.W.A.

Possible surveillance video of a deadly hit-and-run involving Marion 'Suge' Knight was posted online.


Knight had claimed he was trying to flee the scene in his truck, contending that Sloan -- who was working security for the film set -- was armed with a gun.

Under the plea deal, he's expected to get 28 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 4. With the plea, Knight also resolves two other cases: making criminal threats and stealing a camera from a woman. A judge will dismiss those charges at sentencing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Knight pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

City News Service contributed to this report.
