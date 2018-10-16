Tara Reid removed from flight at LAX, passengers say

Tara Reid's behavior got her grounded -- at least temporarily -- at Los Angeles International Airport.According to passengers on board a flight to New York, the "Sharknado" actress was removed from a Delta flight leaving Monday afternoon.Delta officials said it had to return to the gate -- prior to takeoff -- due to a customer disturbance on board.The airline apologized to the remaining customers, and the flight re-departed shortly after.A rep for the 42-year-old actress did not have a comment.