Tara Reid removed from flight at LAX, passengers say

Tara Reid's behavior got her grounded -- at least temporarily -- at Los Angeles International Airport.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
According to passengers on board a flight to New York, the "Sharknado" actress was removed from a Delta flight leaving Monday afternoon.

Delta officials said it had to return to the gate -- prior to takeoff -- due to a customer disturbance on board.

The airline apologized to the remaining customers, and the flight re-departed shortly after.

A rep for the 42-year-old actress did not have a comment.
