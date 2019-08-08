Arts & Entertainment

'The Art of Racing in the Rain' celebrates people's love for dogs

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the new movie "The Art of Racing in the Rain," Milo Ventimiglia plays a race car driver who adopts a dog he names Enzo... after legendary car maker Enzo Ferrari. Amanda Seyfried co-stars in the film, which takes us place over several years. No matter what's going on, Enzo is always there for his humans. This emotional story is told from the dog's perspective.

"It just kind of all ties together, this perfect mix of love and hope and the hard times and everything you just experience in life," said Ventimiglia.

"You go through the extremes on both ends, that's the whole point," said Seyfried. "It has everything you want, I want, to see in a movie."

The film is about life. And sometimes life is difficult and messy, joyous... and sad.

"I think the heart of the film is still very present--what was in the book," said Ventimiglia. "There was just a bit of magic that was happening on set and I think that shows on screen."

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" is rated PG and is in theaters Friday, August 9th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby in Sylmar car crash
Overturned tanker shuts down NB 5 Freeway in Atwater Village
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Manson case: A timeline of the murders that terrorized L.A.
2 dead after single-engine plane crashes at Camarillo Airport
Coffee at bedtime not linked to sleeplessness
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
Show More
Equinox, SoulCycle respond to concerns over owner's Trump fundraiser
Woman found stabbed to death in Garden Grove
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
'Car meet' takes over Houston streets with wild stunts, fireworks
VIDEO: Off-road chase ends after driver speeds down 2,000-foot hillside, crashes into ravine
More TOP STORIES News