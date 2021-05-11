Broadway is back! 'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' announce reopening dates on GMA

The news was revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America by cast members Alexandra Billings, who plays Madame Morrible in 'Wicked,' Krystal Joy Brown, who plays Eliza in 'Hamilton,' and L. Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa in 'The Lion King.'
EXCLUSIVE: #Broadway shows to reopen in September!@KrystalJoyBrown@lsteventaylor@IamABillings@HamiltonMusical@TheLionKing@WICKED_Musicalhttps://t.co/b2EIwqrAtU pic.twitter.com/KBULZOm8fe— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 11, 2021
Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway shows will be allowed to open again in New York City on Sept. 14.
Tickets are currently on sale with theaters being sold at 100% capacity. Theaters can sell every seat, and they will then determine, based on demand, how and when they reopen.
That means shows are likely to reopen on a rolling bases, with most opening in September.
Cuomo said he prefers theaters to require a 100% vaccination rate, but that the state cannot mandate the use of vaccinations that are under emergency use authorization.
"September is a long way away," he said. "They will have to make a market decision, because they need a high capacity. So see where we are in September, and they will have a range of options. My option that I like is 100% vaccine."
The governor said the state will continue to work closely with Broadway industry partners to plan for the safe, successful return of this world-class cultural experience.