'The View' baby shower for co-host Abby Huntsman, former co-host Sara Haines

NEW YORK -- There was a lot of love at "The View" Thursday, as the show hosted a baby shower for co-host Abby Huntsman and former co-host Sara Haines.

Haines is expecting her third child, while Huntsman is looking forward to welcoming twins -- a sister and a brother for her daughter, Isabel.

Both got gifts and good wishes from mommy bloggers and fans invited to share their joy.

Huntsman is 28 weeks pregnant, while Haines is 27 weeks along. Both are still on the air.

"My insecurity is probably pretty super spiked, because you're trying to remember what matters and be super healthy," Haines said. "(But I'm) constantly aware that clothes don't fit, and your feet get tired, so it never stays the same."

Huntsman agreed.

"You have to be on," she said. "One thing we have in common is we do television, and you have to be smiley. You have to be energetic. And there are some days like, especially the early months, where we were both really sick. And you know, we've got to go and we've got to do this."

Huntsman took Haines' chair at "The View" when she left to co-host "Strahan and Sara" each weekday at 1 p.m. on ABC.
