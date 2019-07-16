Arts & Entertainment

El Cortez is one of the last Las Vegas casinos to have coin slot machines

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- There is no sweeter sound than hitting a jackpot on a coin slot machine.

El Cortez Hotel and Casino is one of the last places in Las Vegas to still have original classic coin slot machines.

In fact, it still has over 200 of them.

Located off Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, the family-run casino dates all the way back to 1941.

The classic quarter and $1 slot machines make the El Cortez a must-see destination for anyone visiting Vegas.

More info: El Cortez Hotel and Casino Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlas vegasnevadacasinogamblinglas vegas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Utility worker killed, 15 injured in Murrieta explosion
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
O.C. missing camper chased by man with knife, family says
How does your hospital rate for earthquake safety?
2 in custody, 1 officer injured after shooting involving LAUSD police in South L.A.
Hot coffee provides more benefits than cold brewed, study says
AOC, congresswomen urge people to ignore Trump's bait
Show More
Tournament of Roses officials increase security measures after float fire
Woodland Hills synagogue vandalized with white paint
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
Manta ray with stuck fish hooks approaches divers, gets help
NASA plans to grow chile peppers in space
More TOP STORIES News