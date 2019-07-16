LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- There is no sweeter sound than hitting a jackpot on a coin slot machine.
El Cortez Hotel and Casino is one of the last places in Las Vegas to still have original classic coin slot machines.
In fact, it still has over 200 of them.
Located off Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, the family-run casino dates all the way back to 1941.
The classic quarter and $1 slot machines make the El Cortez a must-see destination for anyone visiting Vegas.
More info: El Cortez Hotel and Casino Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
El Cortez is one of the last Las Vegas casinos to have coin slot machines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News