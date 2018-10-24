ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Tracy Chapman alleges in Los Angeles federal court that Nicki Minaj sampled one of her songs without permission. (AP Photo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Singer Tracy Chapman is suing rapper Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement.

Chapman claims her 1988 single "Baby Can I Hold You" was sampled in Minaj's song "Sorry" without permission.

The lawsuit says Chapman's representatives repeatedly denied Minaj's request to use the composition, but Minaj had already recorded the song.

The song "Sorry" was not included in Minaj's album "Queen," which was released in August. But Chapman says the song was given to a popular New York disc jockey who played it on the radio and posted it to his social media accounts in August.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, seeks unspecified damages and looks to stop Minaj from releasing "Sorry" commercially.

Minaj has not responded to the lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsmusichip-hoprapperLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
From DJs to soul singers: The best music events in Los Angeles this week
Rapper Jon James killed while performing stunt on wing of plane
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspicious package addressed to Waters in LA investigated
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
Dodger Stadium prepping for World Series
Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers
Photo shows car used in Pomona shooting that wounded boy
2 men sought on suspicion of stabbing woman in Costa Mesa
More victims sought in Van Nuys sex assault case
Show More
Suspicious envelopes investigated at LA Times
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Montebello police seek man for string of robberies
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
More News