Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement

Singer Tracy Chapman is suing rapper Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement.Chapman claims her 1988 single "Baby Can I Hold You" was sampled in Minaj's song "Sorry" without permission.The lawsuit says Chapman's representatives repeatedly denied Minaj's request to use the composition, but Minaj had already recorded the song.The song "Sorry" was not included in Minaj's album "Queen," which was released in August. But Chapman says the song was given to a popular New York disc jockey who played it on the radio and posted it to his social media accounts in August.The suit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, seeks unspecified damages and looks to stop Minaj from releasing "Sorry" commercially.Minaj has not responded to the lawsuit.