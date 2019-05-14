sneakers

Travis Scott's Air Jordans sell out in hours after release

Houston rapper Travis Scott dropped a hotly anticipated sneaker collaboration with Nike's Jordan brand over the weekend.

Unfortunately for rabid sneakerheads, "La Flame's" Air Jordan 1 High OG TS kicks were all snatched up in hours Saturday.

The high-top sneakers were priced at $175 when fans could first get them at 10 a.m. ET.



The high demand and issues with Nike's SNKRS app forced eager would-be purchasers to miss out. Bloomberg reports the sneakers are hitting the resale market for as much as $1,000.

The kicks weren't the only things designed by Travis Scott that sold out on Nike's website.

A Travis Scott collection of shirts and apparel, which dropped on the same day, was all spoken for.

The video above is from a previous story.

OTHER TRAVIS SCOTT STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonrappershoesnikeclothingu.s. & worldsneakers
SNEAKERS
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
Chargers tight end hands out new sneakers to Costa Mesa kids
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 16 in the NBA?
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 15 in the NBA?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News