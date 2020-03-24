'Modern Family' star Ty Burrell joins virtual telethon for coronavirus relief

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Ty Burrell joined ABC7's Te'LA'thon Tuesday afternoon live via Skype to chat about his love for the Rams and how he's supporting the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Burrell had always been a Rams fan growing up, but the actor admires the team most for their community-driven initiatives and is proud to support this telethon alongside them.
In addition to supporting United Way for the telethon, Burrell also spoke on his passion for LA-based charity Kids in the Spotlight. The nonprofit supports local foster children by providing them with a platform to express their creativity.
While donating to charities that provide food to those in need or medical supplies to healthcare workers may be of the utmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak, Burrell urges people who have the means to donate money elsewhere to also consider the foster care system.
"There's over 30,000 foster youth in Los Angeles," Burrell said. "Programs like Kids in the Spotlight...are going to get really hard here."
See also: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies to aid coronavirus efforts
Of course, we couldn't let Burrell go without chatting about the upcoming series finale of "Modern Family," airing April 8.
"It's kind of a wild thing that we were able to wrap that show before this all happened," Burrell said.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all ABC primetime shows have halted production including "The Bachelorette" and "American Idol," so that cast and crew members could return safely to their families. Now that California is among many states to implement a stay-at-home order, Burrell hopes he can still provide some lighthearted humor to families staying at home.
"If it provides a few minutes of diversion for people, then I think it makes us all really happy," Burrell stated. "It was a project of love and we're sending all of our love out to everybody watching."
"Modern Family" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
'Modern Family' star Ty Burrell joins virtual telethon for coronavirus relief
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News