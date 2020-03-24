Coronavirus

'Modern Family' star Ty Burrell joins virtual telethon for coronavirus relief

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Ty Burrell joined ABC7's Te'LA'thon Tuesday afternoon live via Skype to chat about his love for the Rams and how he's supporting the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Burrell had always been a Rams fan growing up, but the actor admires the team most for their community-driven initiatives and is proud to support this telethon alongside them.

In addition to supporting United Way for the telethon, Burrell also spoke on his passion for LA-based charity Kids in the Spotlight. The nonprofit supports local foster children by providing them with a platform to express their creativity.

While donating to charities that provide food to those in need or medical supplies to healthcare workers may be of the utmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak, Burrell urges people who have the means to donate money elsewhere to also consider the foster care system.

"There's over 30,000 foster youth in Los Angeles," Burrell said. "Programs like Kids in the Spotlight...are going to get really hard here."

See also: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies to aid coronavirus efforts

Of course, we couldn't let Burrell go without chatting about the upcoming series finale of "Modern Family," airing April 8.

"It's kind of a wild thing that we were able to wrap that show before this all happened," Burrell said.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all ABC primetime shows have halted production including "The Bachelorette" and "American Idol," so that cast and crew members could return safely to their families. Now that California is among many states to implement a stay-at-home order, Burrell hopes he can still provide some lighthearted humor to families staying at home.

"If it provides a few minutes of diversion for people, then I think it makes us all really happy," Burrell stated. "It was a project of love and we're sending all of our love out to everybody watching."

"Modern Family" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycharitycoronavirus californiasocietycoronavirusfoster kidslos angelesmodern family
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
White House asks people who leave NYC to self-quarantine
Coronavirus SoCal update: Person under 18 dies in LA County
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA host virtual telethon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: Person under 18 dies in LA County
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA host virtual telethon
COVID-19: 34-year-old's death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Coronavirus: LA County sheriff orders local gun stores to close
Man dies, wife critical after ingesting additive to prevent virus
Burbank teacher delivers
Coronavirus impact: Local family-owned eatery forced to lay off dozens
Show More
Coronavirus: Nonprofit American Legion collecting donations for vets
COVID-19 testing site opens in South LA
Coronavirus: 'Great American Takeout' helping SoCal restaurants
Santa Monica seniors get help with groceries
Coronavirus: LA Health Care Plan hosting blood drive amid nationwide shortage
More TOP STORIES News