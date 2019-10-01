Tyler Perry honored: Kerry Washington, Idris Elba pay tribute to writer-director-actor during Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled its latest star: writer-director-producer-actor Tyler Perry.At the ceremony on Tuesday, Perry reflected on his career and wanted to offer hope and words of support to those who are still finding their way."For anyone whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I've been there," said Perry.Kerry Washington, who co-starred in Perry's 2010 film "For Colored Girls", and Idris Elba, who starred in the 2007 movie "Daddy's Little Girls," paid tribute to their longtime friend."Your star is now alongside so many others but you must remember it celebrates a man who has resolutely blazed your own fierce and faithful path," said Washington."When we talk about stars we talk about ones on this pavement or the ones in the sky - you're both," said Elba. "We are astronauts in your universe brother.""This one in particular is for the underdogs, this one in particular is for the ones who want to do it their way," said Perry. "This one in particular is for those who want to bring as many people through the door with them as they can."