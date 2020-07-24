Arts & Entertainment

Universal Studios Hollywood cancels Halloween Horror Nights amid coronavirus pandemic

The annual Halloween event is set to resume in 2021.
By Brittany Cloobeck
UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As coronavirus cases continue to rise in California, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Friday that this year's Halloween Horror Nights event will be canceled.

"We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021," said the theme park in a statement released online.


Universal Studios Hollywood has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and even though City Walk began its phased reopening in June, the park says it "continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."

Halloween Horror Nights has also been canceled in Orlando, despite the theme park reopening with enhanced safety measures on June 5.

According to Universal Orlando Resort's website, guests who had tickets to the event can request a refund or use their tickets for next year's Halloween Horror Nights.

