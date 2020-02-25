'Chewie mode' unveiled on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland's Star Wars Land

Disneyland confirmed Monday that the Star Wars Land ride has a special "Chewie mode."
The website freshbakeddisney.com says the hack is similar to a cheat code on a video game console: If guests activate the cockpit controls in a certain order, they get a different experience on the ride.
It's kind of complicated. Fresh Baked Disney has full details: "Done right, and instead of Hondo narrating the ride, Chewbacca will yell at you for the entire trip."
Disneyland says "Chewie mode" is one of the small surprises that the theme park hopes visitors will discover.