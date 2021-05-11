Arts & Entertainment

Veteran actor Norman Lloyd, who worked with Hitchcock, Chaplin, dies at 106 in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff

Norman Lloyd arrives at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala "The Sound Of Music" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Norman Lloyd, an actor, producer and director whose career spanned more than eight decades in stage, film and television roles, has died at age 106 at his Los Angeles home, according to published reports.

Lloyd's career ranged from making films with Alfred Hitchcock and Charlie Chaplin to starring in "St. Elsewhere" in the 1980s and even a guest role on "Modern Family" in 2010 at age 96.

His last film role was in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy "Trainwreck," released when he was 100 years old.



Deadline confirmed Lloyd died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, citing a family friend.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

