Veteran actor Norman Lloyd, who worked with Hitchcock, Chaplin, dies at 106 in Los Angeles

Lloyd's career ranged from making films with Alfred Hitchcock and Charlie Chaplin to starring in "St. Elsewhere" in the 1980s and even a guest role on "Modern Family" in 2010 at age 96.
His last film role was in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy "Trainwreck," released when he was 100 years old.
We're saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actor, director and producer Norman Lloyd. Over the years, he graciously spent time with us and fans sharing stories about his life and career.— TCM (@tcm) May 11, 2021
Thank you for your performances, the memories and the laughter. pic.twitter.com/SB2cN5PuJ6
Deadline confirmed Lloyd died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, citing a family friend.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.